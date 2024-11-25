General Hospital spoilers: Lulu goes missing and Kristina and Ric go head-to-head

General Hospital spoilers tease that while November sweeps are wrapping up, the drama is just getting started.

It’s the final week of sweeps month, and the fallout of what happened will be felt throughout Port Charles for weeks to come.

Ava’s (Maura West) trial gets underway this week, and Kristina (Kate Mansi) is ready to fight.

Michael (Chad Duell) is hellbent on getting revenge on Drew (Cameron Mathison) by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, Lulu (Alexa Havins) has decided to go on the move.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Lulu goes missing

After waking up confused, Lulu decides to make a break for it after hearing Cyrus (Jeff Kober) talking to her doctor.

She has no idea how much he has been involved over the last four years, but she doesn’t want to stay with him. Her memories appear to be intact as she flashed back to a confrontation the two had at the hospital.

The alarm sounds when Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) gets word that his sister is missing.

We suspect she heads to her old home, where Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and her family live now. James (Gary James Fuller) is seen in the General Hospital preview crossing someone and asking who they are—could it be Lulu?

Ava’s trial begins

It is time for Ava to face Kristina and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) in court.

Ric (Rick Hearst) defending her has everyone up in arms, especially given his down-and-dirty tactics.

The General Hospital preview teases Ric, asking Kristina why she is lying as she looks on stunned.

She knew he would go hard on her, but will her temper be tamed, or will she lose her cool in court, proving that what happened to her was an accident and not Ava’s fault?

Michael corners Drew

After Michael’s conversation with Curtis (Donnell Turner) last week, he is determined to prove to him that Drew would throw him under the bus to ensure the affair isn’t made public.

As Drew confirms he will place Michael ahead of Curtis, Michael’s devious smirk tells us everything we need to know.

Keep an eye on this storyline, as it will lead to Michael’s exit after Chad Duell announced his exit over the weekend. The role will not be recast, which means the next few weeks will be interesting to watch.

With only three new episodes this week, be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.