Kirsten Storms looks ‘stunning’ in General Hospital promo

Kirsten Storms has been rocking the fashion game this year, and General Hospital viewers are noticing.

After some health issues, she is back playing the Maxie everyone knows and loves in Port Charles.

Recently, Kirsten highlighted her weight loss in a sweater she made. Her creativity in knitting and contrasting gorgeous pieces are often found on her social media.

Every so often, General Hospital does promo shoots for their opening credits, and the cast members on contract get together to snap their updated photos.

The General Hospital star shared a photo from when her friend joined her at the studio and took a selfie with a previous promo photo of her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In it, Kirsten is wearing a sleeveless black dress. He posed to take a selfie in front of the photo, likely in a hallway of the General Hospital studio.

Kirsten Storms is ‘stunning’ in old promo photo

The photo hanging in the General Hospital studio was shot in 2016. Although it is eight years old, it still highlights Kirsten Storms’s beauty and embodies who viewers know as Maxie.

One commenter asked whether it was a new or old photo, not realizing it was from years ago.

Someone else mentioned how “stunning” Kirsten looked, writing, “Well She IS STUNNING isn’t she!! 🔥❤️”

There were also questions about whether they were dating. Kirsten has always been private about her dating life, keeping her relationship with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, under wraps for quite some time.

Pic credit: @kirstenstorms/Instagram

Kirsten Storms will get more time on-screen

Things are about to change in a big way for Maxie.

While she has been on-screen a bit over the last several months, with Lulu (Alexa Havins) waking up, she will likely be on more as she helps her best friend ease into life in Port Charles after being in a coma for four years.

Maxie is also dealing with the loss of Sam (Kelly Monaco). The two were good friends, and Maxie often planned events for Sam and gave her fashion advice. As she mourns the loss of her friend and the complicated emotion that one friend died while saving another, we expect some good work from Kirsten.

Things seemed to have settled with Kirsten, leading her to feel more like herself. She often chooses her clothing and sometimes even does her own hair and makeup, reflecting that she feels good.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.