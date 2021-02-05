Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kate faces her past, Elani’s babies come home, and Kristen plots

Eli and Lani finally get to bring their babies home. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease viewers will witness several jaw-dropping moments.

February sweeps continue to be full of surprises for Days fans. It’s Valentine’s Day next week. While love is in the air for one couple, most of Salem reels from a couple of truth bombs.

Vivian’s return brings joy and shock

Ivan (Ivan G’Vera) comes clean with Vivian (Linda Dano) regarding the twins’ identity. Vivian shocks Ivan when she decides to give the babies back.

After getting themselves out of a dangerous situation, Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are reunited with their twins. They finally get to bring their babies home.

The news that Vivian is alive spreads quickly throughout Salem. Jake (Brandon Barash) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are stunned to see Vivian. Kate uses Jake to put a wrench in Vivian’s latest scheme.

Vivian’s not the only blast from the past Kate faces. She has a run-in with Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer), which forces Kate to deal with some demons she buried.

Like Kate, Laura has to face her past actions. Laura finds herself in a heated confrontation with Gwen (Emily O’Brien). The discussion takes an unexpected turn, leaving Gwen to seek out Jack (Matthew Ashford) for help.

Gabi and Kristen scheme

Gabi (Camila Banus) turns to Xander (Paul Telfer) for attention. Xander isn’t into playing Gabi’s game, though, because of his love for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Plus, Xander is more interested in Victor (John Aniston) ousting Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) from Titan. When Victor doesn’t accept Philip’s resignation, Xander makes a shocking announcement.

Days of our Lives spoilers spilled Xander leaves Titan, and it looks like that drama goes down next week.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) offers to help Brady (Eric Martsolf) with his recovery. The move pushes Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) even further over the edge. Kirsten beckons Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to the prison as she plots to save her relationship.

Anyone else think Kristen plans to switch places with Susan somehow?

Love on the brain

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting married again. It is, after all, one of their anniversaries.

Although Abigail (Marci Miller) isn’t ready to forgive and forget Chad’s (Billy Flynn) actions, she does agree to move back into the DiMera mansion.

A desperate Ciara (Victoria Konefal) attempts to send a message to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). It just might work too. Ben tells Claire (Isabel Durant) his latest dream about Ciara thinking it is a clue from his wife.

There’s so much going down in Salem next week. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.