Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan’s baby chaos, the real Johnny returns, and Anna takes action

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease several new developments that shake things up in Salem.

The past threatens two couples next week, while the devil makes another shocking move. Several pivotal moments are coming that Days fans won’t want to miss.

Is Shawn really Jan’s baby daddy?

When Days of our Lives was on hiatus for the Winter Olympics, fans were given a glimpse of what was coming, including a pregnant Jan (Heather Lindell) returning. Next week the story kicks off with Belle (Martha Madison) learning Jan is pregnant.

Jan, of course, claims Shawn (Brandon Beemer) is the father. Thanks to the devil, Belle did catch Shawn in bed with Jan, but she doesn’t believe Jan and Shawn had sex.

A chat with Shawn proves Belle wrong, and the couple is faced with the possibility of Shawn being the baby daddy. Shawn will go to Statesville to demand answers from Jan.

Meanwhile, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets sprung from prison just in time for Belle to lean on him as her marriage faces its latest crisis.

Johnny gets rid of the devil

After facing off with her twin, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) discovers the devil has possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman). Allie pleads for her brother to fight the devil. Johnny manages to free himself from the devil, only to learn of all the bad things he’s done.

Later Allie goes missing, worrying both Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). It turns out they should be worried because all signs point to Allie becoming the next Salemite to be possessed by the devil.

Anna gets arrested and Ava gets busy

The ongoing saga of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) believing she’s Renée DuMonde continues to take its toll on Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Anna (Leann Hunley). Maggie must make a tough decision about Sarah’s future, and she doesn’t like either option.

Over with Anna, she’s had enough of the Renée drama. Anna takes action to get Tony (Thaao Penghlis) back home, resulting in the blonde beauty being arrested.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) become roommates when he offers to let her stay at his apartment. These two commiserate over being betrayed by the Hernandez siblings. One thing leads to another, and they end up in bed, just in time for Gabi (Camila Banus) to catch them.

EJ demands that Clyde (James Read) leave Salem immediately, which doesn’t go over too well with Clyde.

