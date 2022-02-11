Days of our Lives spoilers: Shawn and Belle baby shocker and Paulina faces off with TR

Shawn and Belle face another obstacle when Days of our Lives returns. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease a jaw-dropping twist and a bitter showdown.

The daytime drama has been preempted due to the coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC has released a few preview clips to get Days fans excited for the show’s big return.

These new promos not only tease the daytime drama’s big comeback but reveal a couple of shocking moments.

Jan’s back with a new plan for Belle and Shawn

In one video, Belle (Martha Madison) teases she and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are just like any other couple. Belle talks about enduring drama as the footage flashes to Belle catching Shawn in bed with Jan (Heather Lindell).

Days of our Lives fans will recall with some help from the devil, then Marlena (Deidre Hall), Jan morphed into Belle. Jan tricked Shawn into thinking she was his wife, and they ended up in bed.

After a lot of confrontation, Shawn and Belle figured out what Jan did. It turns out Jan has another trick up her sleeve. When Belle visits Jan in prison, she gets the shock of her life. Jan’s pregnant and claims Shawn is the baby daddy.

Oh yes, Belle and Shawn are facing a baby shocker. It’s Jan, so all bets are on this being another crazy and entertaining scheme.

Days of our Lives Returns Monday, February 21st

Paulina has another showdown with TR

Another preview video for Days return features Paulina (Jackée Harry) explaining how a bad man from her past has come into her life again.

Of course, the man Paulina is referring to is her abusive ex and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) bio dad, TR (William Christian). Paulina reveals her former flame has declared he’s changed and is a new man.

In the clip, Paulina arrives at TR’s hotel room with a vase of flowers in her hand and a smirk on her face. Paulina throws the flowers on the floor while glaring at her ex.

TR pleads his case, admitting to how horrible he treated Paulina back in the day. He also asks for a chance to make things up to her.

Days of our Lives Returns Monday February 21st

Will Paulina give TR another chance? Is Jan really pregnant with Shawn’s baby?

Those questions and more will be answered when Days of our Lives returns after the 2022 Winter Olympics. Until then, check out these deleted scenes the hit soap opera has released to give fans their Salem fix during the hiatus.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.