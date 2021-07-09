Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eric surprises Nicole, Cin drama, Chanel and Lucas spill secrets

Eric and Nicole’s one-year wedding anniversary didn’t have the happy reunion they hoped. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease lots of dramatic moments, a long-awaited reunion, a love confession, and few Salem residents in need of some cheer.

There are only two weeks left until Days goes on hiatus for the Summer 2021 Olympics. The daytime drama is leading up to a cliffhanger that will have viewers talking over the break. Days will be preempted Monday, July 26, through Friday, August 6.

The fallout of Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) Horton Town Square betrayal is front and center next week. Lani (Sal Stowers) sticks to her guns and cuts Paulina out of her life.

Meanwhile, Abe (James Reynolds) reels from what Paulina did to him and the town. John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) try to cheer up the depressed mayor.

Ben and Ciara divorce drama

The tension between Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) mounts when they both ask Justin (Wally Kurth) to be their attorney. Ben uses the situation to spend more time with Ciara.

While Ciara fights for her divorce, Theo (Cameron Johnson) shares his engagement news with Chad (Billy Flynn). So far, Theo and Ciara’s engagement news hasn’t been received with the happiness the couple hoped. Perhaps Chad will change that be the first to share in their good news.

Lucas and Chanel have loose lips

After their second steamy kiss, Chanel (Raven Bowens) lets Allie (Lindsay Arnold) know she wants more than friendship from her. Chanel encourages Allie to dump Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Much to Chanel’s dismay, Allie won’t give up on her romance with Tripp just yet. An awkward run-in between Allie, Tripp, and Chanel gets Allie rethinking her love life. Yes, a new love triangle is brewing.

So many people know about Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) affair. Next week, Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) becomes the latest to learn about it thanks to Lucas’ need to vent.

Eric comes home

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) celebrate one year of marriage. Eric surprises Nicole with a visit and a party. Unfortunately, Nicole can’t enjoy either because she’s guilt-ridden about sleeping with Xander (Paul Telfer).

The walls are closing in on Nicole too. Hurricane Sami is close to discovering Xander and Nicole’s tryst. Sami presents Xander with an offer to confirm Nicole cheated on Eric.

A Salem party never goes off without a hitch. Truth bombs will drop at Eric and Nicole’s anniversary bash.

The question is which affair will be exposed, Lucas and Sami or Nicole and Xander or both?

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander’s romantic moment is interrupted by Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Plus, Eli (Lamon Archey) grills Gwen over her connection to Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry) and his death, and Brady (Eric Martsolf) won’t give up on a future with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Wowza, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.