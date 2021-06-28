Days of our Lives romance: Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian engaged – See the proposal

Shawn and Ari are thrilled to be embarking on a new chapter in their lives. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Days of our Lives real-life romance update. Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian engaged!

Ari (Nicole) and Shawn (ex-Daniel) met on the hit NBC soap opera. It was a case of life imitating art when they became an off-screen couple not long after their alter egos go together on-screen.

They were good friends before the relationship turned romantic. Shawn and Ari have been dating for several years, even buying a house together a couple of years ago.

While Ari and Shawn value their privacy, they are also not afraid to let the world know their love for each other. Whether it’s on social media or her podcast, Everything From A to Z, the couple shares glimpses of their romance.

How did Shawn propose to Ari?

Ari and Shawn used social media to share their exciting news, which they kept under wraps for two weeks. It turns out Shawn popped the question on Father’s Day, and Ari didn’t see it coming at all.

They included a cute video highlighting the proposal. Both of them gushed over their engagement and each other.

“This man has an unbelievably beautiful heart, and he always seems to know how to make me feel so wonderful! I am blessed to join him on this next adventure,” Ari wrote in part of her Instagram caption.

Shawn called the next phase of their life together a “soul-inspiring adventure.” The Days alum reveals the proposal was surprising, magical, and took place on a boat cruise.

“I’m so blessed to begin another chapter with this wonderful woman who brings out the best in me as a person, parent, and partner,” Shawn expressed in his caption.

Soap opera stars react to Ari and Shawn’s engagement news

The couple was flooded with messages of love in the comments section of their engagement news posts, including some from daytime fan favorites.

Days of our Lives stars Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Sal Stowers (Lani), and Tamara Braun (Ava) expressed happiness for Shawn and Ari on her Instagram post.

General Hospital beauty Maura West (Maura West) and The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson shared their excitement for the lovely couple on Shawn’s Instagram post.

Shawn Christian and Arianne Zucker are engaged! This will be the second marriage for each of them. Shawn was previously married to actress Deborah Quinn, with whom he has one son, Kameron.

Ari was married to Days of our Lives alum Kyle Lowder (Rex). They share daughter Isabella.

