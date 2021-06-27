The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda confronts Sutton and Ashland gets bad news

Amanda won’t back down from her grandfather or let her mother go to prison for his crimes. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal heartache and anger are the name of the game in Genoa City.

A few key storylines are taking over the CBS soap opera, and that’s not changing anytime soon. It’s all about Ashland (Richard Burgi), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Summer (Hunter King) as July sweeps loom.

Ashland’s left shocked

While meeting with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to discuss the merger between their two companies, Ashland receives a message that leaves him speechless. The Y&R preview video features Ashland asking, “how could this of happened?”

Victoria obviously wants to know what he’s talking about, but of course, fans will have to watch to find out what has Ashland so upset. All bets are on Billy (Jason Thompson) and his story about Ashland’s health crisis being why the business mogul is not happy.

Whatever the reason for Ashland’s response, one thing is for sure — Victoria is determined to stand by him. Their relationship is proving to be good for her professionally and personally.

Amanda lays into Sutton

Hot on the heels of Naya (Ptosha Storey) confessing to killing Richard, Amanda makes a beeline to question Sutton (Jack Landron). Amanda wastes no time laying into Sutton, accusing him of convincing Naya to plead guilty for a murder Sutton committed.

The legal eagle has lost patience with her grandfather. Amanda’s convinced Sutton took drastic measures to make sure Richard never found his daughters.

Fans can expect more twists and turns with this story. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Amanda thinks she has it all figured out, but there’s so much more to Richard’s death.

Summer crushes Kyle

Kyle (Michael Mealor) can’t accept that Summer has called off their engagement and is moving to Italy. Summer didn’t choose to do this to Kyle, but she’s backed in a corner thanks to Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

A tearful Summer puts the final nail in the coffin in their relationship when she tells Kyle they have no future. Summer lets him know there’s nothing left for him to fight for.

With tears streaming down his face, the Abbott heir pleads with Summer that she’s worth the fight. Kyle gets choked up trying to convince her to fight for the life they planned together.

PSA, be sure to have tissues handy when watching Kyle and Summer onscreen for the next few episodes. These two are definitely going to have viewers crying.

All signs point to Summer leaving and breaking Kyle’s heart, but will she actually go through with it?

