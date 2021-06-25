The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor plots, Tara makes waves, and the end of Skyle

Kyle fights for Summer but her mind is made up thanks to Tara. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease a week full of tears, anger, schemes, family fighting, and broken hearts in Genoa City.

It’s almost July sweeps, and Y&R is setting the stage to brings viewers those classic soap opera moments that have kept fans watching the show for decades. A lot is going on with the show, so make sure to tune in daily so not a moment of juicy entertainment is missed.

Abbott family chaos

Skyle fans are in for a rough week. A devastated Kyle (Michael Mealor) refuses to let Summer (Hunter King) give up on their romance. Kyle’s persistence forces Summer to dish out some tough love to him.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Yes, it’s the end of the road for Skyle yet again.

Jack (Peter Bergman) continues to be the voice of the reason even when his family members don’t want to listen. First, he gives out some advice Kyle doesn’t want to hear regarding Summer.

Then, the business mogul tries to keep Billy (Jason Thompson) from using Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) to run an expose about Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) health crisis. Little does Billy know, Tara’s an expert manipulator. Tara plays coy when answering Billy’s questions, leaving ChanceCom with not much of a story to report.

Billy’s not the only one Tara’s playing. She tugs at Kyle’s heartstrings with a trip down memory lane to their time in the Hamptons. Yep, Tara starts moving in on Kyle already, and she makes progress in her quest to win his heart.

Newman family agendas

Once again, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) faces off with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) over Ashland. Mom and dad want answers from Victoria, especially when Nikki learns the relationship is no longer just personal but professional too.

Speaking of business, Victoria shares some good news with Ashland about their upcoming merger. These two are becoming a power couple in every possible way.

Victor makes Adam (Mark Grossman) an offer he can’t refuse. The mustache has an agenda, but the question remains — is Billy or Ashland the target of Victor’s latest plot?

Other Genoa City tidbits

Karma gets to Sally (Courtney Hope) when she’s faced with a shocking and unexcepted situation. On a personal front, Sally extends an invitation to Jack in hopes of getting back in his good graces.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) confronts Sutton (Jack Landron) about his involvement in Richard’s death. There’s so much more to this story than Amanda knows, and Sutton’s not going to give her answers anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) has a heart-to-heart with Victor, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) leans on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) after finding herself in an uncomfortable encounter.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.