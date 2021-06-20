The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy wants answers and Tara’s true colors come out

Billy isn’t happy about Victoria’s new relationship with Ashland. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal there’s no hiding who a person truly is or who a person truly loves on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Tides are a-changing in Genoa City as showdowns get heated, and one man looks to move forward with the woman of his dreams. These must-see moments will keep viewers glued to their television and wanting more when the episode ends.

Billy faces off with Victoria

The news of Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) budding romance spreads throughout the town. Billy (Jason Thompson) drops by Newman Enterprises to grill his ex about her romantic status.

However, he insists whatever the deal is with Ashland and Victoria, the pairing is news. Billy claims that’s the only reason he’s there is for business purposes.

Victoria doesn’t buy it, though, and questions Billy’s real motives. She questions if he’s the one who’s curious about her relationship with Ashland. After all, the Abbott heir has been awfully interested in Victoria’s personal life lately.

Summer lashes out at conniving Tara

The fallout of Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) threatening Summer (Hunter King) heats up on the CBS show. Summer lashes out at Tara, calling her a b***h for using Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) relationship to get Summer to leave town.

Tara isn’t even phased by what Summer has to say. Instead, she makes it clear that Summer has no idea just how much of a b***h Tara can be.

Oh yes, Tara’s true colors are coming out in full force. Sally (Courtney Hope) may have put the wheels in motion to get rid of Summer, but Tara is proving she’s nothing but a schemer too.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer makes a bold choice that leaves Kyle floored. Either Summer leaves Genoa City, or she tells all to her fiancé.

Nate chooses Elena

In a shocking turn of events, Nate (Sean Dominic) declares he wants another chance with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Following his near-death experience, Nate wants to let go of the past and move with her by his side.

Nate asks Elena to take a leap with him. The Y&R preview video cuts off before she answers, but viewers can pretty much guess her response. Elena wanted him to give her a reason not to take the job in Baltimore, and he’s done just that.

Will Elena give romance with Nate another try? If she does, what about his feelings for Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose)?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit soap opera. Be sure not to miss a second of all the juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.