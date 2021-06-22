The Young and the Restless rumors: Is Michelle Stafford leaving?

Michelle’s days at Y&R could be numbered at the actress’ request. Pic credit: CBS

The rumor mill is buzzing that Michelle Stafford is leaving The Young and the Restless.

Several blind items on social media have the soap opera world wondering if Michelle, who plays Phyllis Summers on the hit CBS soap opera, isn’t looking to jump ship again.

Fans shouldn’t be too shocked at the possibility of Michelle looking to exit the hit CBS soap opera. The talented actress hasn’t had a stellar storyline since she returned to Y&R in 2019.

Phyllis has turned into nothing more than a sounding board for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer (Hunter King). The fiery redhead has lost her fire, except when it comes to Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

There’s no question Michelle’s talents are being wasted while new characters and less-than-stellar storylines take over the daytime drama.

What does Twitter say about Michelle leaving The Young and the Restless?

Twitter account @Spoilergirl1 tweeted her sources have confirmed the blind item about a leading lady actress looking to leave her current soap opera is Michelle. The tweet spilled Michelle’s agents are also in talks with Days of our Lives and General Hospital.

My sources say MS reps have spoke to Days and GH. She is the blind item. #YR pic.twitter.com/8A8I2FR1Wu — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) June 22, 2021

In the comments section, the tweet was flooded with user responses. A couple of users blamed the CBS show for the possibility of losing Michelle.

Pic credit: @paralyticpossum and @robertburtlow1/Twitter

Others were okay with the news because of how Gina Tognoni was treated when Michelle wanted to return to Y&R. One even alluded to not wanting Michelle back at GH either.

Pic credit: @yrfanatic_/Twitter

Pic credit: @GlennWilson1975/Twitter

Will Michelle land at GH or Days?

Michelle may want to leave The Young and the Restless. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a place for her at another soap opera.

Although Michelle was beloved as Nina Reeves on General Hospital, Cynthia Watros has made the role her own. It took viewers a while, but fans have grown to love Cynthia as Nina. Plus, the character has changed so much since Michelle was in the role.

Days of our Lives could be the best option for Michelle. She did work with head writer Ron Carlivati on GH. Ron knows her talent up close and personal.

Props to Michelle Stafford for her heartfelt acting in this scene. She stole the moment for me #TeamPhyllis @yrinsider @YandR_CBS @TheRealStafford https://t.co/havEWBvDaO — Nadine 🌷 #ClaudetteColvindiditfirst (@Rosannasfriend) June 22, 2021

However, Days has been a revolving door of cast members for the past couple of years. The NBC soap opera has a full roster when it comes to the cast, so the show may not be able to afford Michelle.

Also, due to the number of cast members, Michelle likely won’t find the juicy role she desires. Jackée Harry (Paulina) was a big get for the NBC show, and the writers are focused on developing the character right now.

Rumor has it Michelle Stafford is looking to leave The Young and the Restless. The only question now is, will the talented actress exit, or will the writers wise up before they lose Michelle again?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.