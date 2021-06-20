Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi taunts Kate, Paulina confides in Lani, and Rafe and Lucas clash with EJ

Paulina shares some inappropriate news with Lani. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal some things are better left a secret, but in Salem, secrets have a way of coming out at the most inappropriate time.

The soap opera will feature some humorous moments, along with one that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Oh yes, life’s getting pretty exciting in Salem, and fans won’t want to miss a second of it.

Paulina overshares with Lani

There’s one thing Days fans can always expect from Paulina (Jackée Harry) — she doesn’t bit her tongue. Instead, Paulina speaks her mind whether people want to hear what she has to say or not.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Lani (Sal Stowers) knows all too well how her aunt is. However, even she isn’t prepared for what Paulina shares with her.

Paulina blurts out that she slept with Abe (James Reynolds). The news leaves Lani uncomfortable and speechless.

EJ has a run-in with Lucas and Rafe

It was only a matter of time before Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) two ex-husbands ran into her current hubby.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Rafe (Galen Gering) don’t have a lot in common. However, they share a mutual dislike of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who interrupts them having some coffee.

The preview videos include a hilarious exchange between the three men. Dan may be the new EJ, but his chemistry with the actors on the hit NBC soap opera is outstanding.

Gabi’s done playing Kate’s mind games

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Kate (Lauren Koslow) continues to toy with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Gabi (Camila Banus) gets fed up with Jake tending to Kate’s every need. She wastes no time letting Kate know Jake feels obligated to Kate but doesn’t love her anymore.

Viewers know Kate is faking her blindness, so just how will she respond to Gabi’s evil ways?

Speaking of responding to evil ways, Xander (Paul Telfer) discovers Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry) is blackmailing Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Xander decides to help Gwen by taking matters into his own hands.

Gwen freaks out when she spots Xander holding a knife to the slimy doctor’s throat. She screams for him to stop before the video goes dark.

Thanks to the summer promo, viewers know Claire (Isabel Durant), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Tripp (Lucas Adams) find a dead body in the lake. Well, it appears the dead guy is Dr. Snyder, and Xander is the one who killed him.

Then again, in the soap opera world, what appears to be true rarely ever is, so Xander may not be the killer.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.