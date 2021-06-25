Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara returns, DiMera family drama, and bombshell secrets

Ciara’s back but it may not be the CIN reunion fans want. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease shocking moments that will leave viewers glued to their television screens.

Ahead of July sweeps, the daytime drama’s pulling out all the stops to keep fans entertained. Romance certainly isn’t the name of the game in Salem right now. It’s all about backstabbing, blackmailing, revenge, and fighting for the one you love.

A DiMera family war is brewing

The Dimera boys are gearing up for battle, but the war’s about to take a couple of unexpected turns. EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Chad (Billy Flynn) butt heads as the vote to oust Jake (Brandon Barash) nears.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) casts the deciding vote that includes a bombshell that leaves Jake and Gabi (Camila Banus) shocked. These three face off in a showdown that forces Kate to divulge the truth about her blindness.

The future of DiMera Enterprises is decided but not before Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) pens a letter spilling the tea on some DiMera family secrets. Kristen’s not in Salem, but she’s still causing problems.

Will Kristen tell EJ about Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas’ (Bryan Dattilo) affair?

Speaking of Lucas and Sami, they continue to fight over EJ and their feelings for each other. They better be careful, though, because Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is close to discovering their infidelity thanks to a little help from Ava (Tamara Braun).

Secrets, lies, and dead bodies

The walls start to close in on Paulina (Jackée Harry) as the groundbreaking for the Horton Town Square nears, especially as Chanel (Precious Way) moves forward with her plans to open a bakery. Lani (Sal Stowers) knows Paulina is hiding something and presses her aunt for answers.

Eli (Lamon Archey) teams up with Chanel to plan a surprise wedding anniversary party for Lani. Days fans know that parties never go off without a hitch, and this one is no exception.

Will Paulina’s actual plans for the Horton Town Square be revealed?

A dead body in the lake spoils Claire (Isabel Durant), Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) 4th of July plans. Oh yes, the crew finds dead Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry).

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) comes clean with Xander (Paul Telfer) regarding her dirty dealings with the dead doc. Her timing is perfect, too. Gwen finds herself being interrogated by Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) about the same topic next week.

Love isn’t always easy

After Ben dreams about Ciara (Victoria Konefal), he’s shocked to come and find his wife waiting for him. Unfortunately, it’s not the reunion Ben wanted. Instead, Ciara demands a divorce, which leads Ben to take drastic measures to save his marriage.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) turns to Belle (Martha Madison) for help with her Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) dilemma. Meanwhile, Philip goes toe to toe with both Brady and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Another person seeking advice on his love life is Rafe (Galen Gering), prompting him to seek out an unlikely source.

Who helps Rafe? Will Chloe choose Brady or Philip? How will Jake react to Kate’s betrayal?

All these questions and more will be answered next week on the hit NBC daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.