Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben won’t give up, Rafe has a hunch, and goodbye Sarah


Days of our Lives spoilers tease Rafe gets a gut feeling about Charlie's killer.
Rafe’s suspicious mount as Charlie murder mystery takes another turn. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC daytime drama reveal an exit, a new face, family showdowns, and never giving up on true love.

It will be a week filled with lots of surprises that result in broken hearts, harsh conversations, and yet another twist in who killed Charlie (Mike Manning).

Rafe caught in the middle

Sami (Alison Sweeney) spills a secret to Rafe (Galen Gering), who starts to believe his ex is innocent. It’s a good thing too because Sami finds herself in trouble, she created, again.

The confession comes simultaneously when Allie (Lindsay Arnold) comes clean with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Allie’s admission could change Sami’s entire case.

Rafe ends up caught in the middle of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Ava (Tamara Braun). Nicole becomes suspicious of Ava’s involvement in Charlie’s murder and informs Rafe.

Then Ava turns to Rafe for a favor. The actions of both ladies put their friendship in jeopardy and Rafe in an awkward position.

It’s the end of the road for Sarah

Thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), several people’s lives are imploded, but Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) takes the blame.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) stuns Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) with news of his reconciliation with Sarah, who is really a masked-up Kristen. The news stirs up old feelings for Roman about his baby mama, Kate.

Unfortunately for Rex, his happiness is short-lived. Sarah dumps him, leaving Rex and others, including Xander (Paul Telfer), confused.

Although Sarah puts a good fight against Kristen for her freedom, it doesn’t end well for the doctor. Linsey confirmed this week her stint as Sarah has come to an end. Sarah’s new fate is revealed on Monday, March 22.

There’s always hope

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) comes up with a plan to help Ciara (Victoria Konefal) remember their love. He reaches out to Jake (Brandon Barash) for assistance in winning back Ciara.

The plan just might work too. By the end of the week, Ben is hopeful Ciara will remember him soon.

Meanwhile, Ciara’s thrilled to be reunited with her old pal Theo (Cameron Johnson).

Other Salem tidbits

Abigail (Marci Miller) tries to convince Gabi (Camila Banus) to take down Gwen (Emily O’Brien) again. Speaking of Gwen, her plan to reconnect with Claire (Isabel Durant) goes bust when the latter gives Gwen the brush off.

Lani (Sal Stowers) struggles to tell Paulina (Jackée Harry) she’s not Jules’ godmother. Lucky for Lani, Valerie (Vanessa Williams) has no problem delivering the news.

Friends and family gather for the christening of Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s twins. Paulina uses the celebration to announce the arrival of her daughter Chanel (Precious Way) in Salem.

So much juicy entertainment comping up on the daytime drama. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of all the Salem craziness.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

