Is Sarah leaving Days of our Lives? Linsey Godfrey shares message to fans

Another Salem resident is headed out of town but not by her choosing. Yes, Sarah is leaving Days of our Lives, and Linsey Godfrey shared a message to fans confirming the news.

There is no happy ending for Sarah and Xander (Paul Telfer), at least not right now. Sarah’s days are numbered thanks to her discovering Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) snuck out of prison and is impersonating Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Linsey’s goodbye message to fans

Linsey joined Days in 2018 as Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) daughter, making a grand entrance at the Kiriakis mansion.

Sarah has had a few love interests since returning to Salem. She married Rex (Kyle Lowder) and had a baby with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

However, it was Xander who became the perfect match for Sarah. Their cute and playful banter was the humor Days fans didn’t know they needed. Sadly, it’s all coming to an end in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s truly been a pleasure. A massive thank you to @nbcdays for the opportunity to play Sarah & all 86 of her hairstyles. Thank you to casting, production and the crew! Also thank you to the amazing cast I got to work with! I have made some lifelong friends that I cherish,” Linsey tweeted to fans.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Linsey’s final airdate is Monday, March 29. The magazine also listed Monday, March 22, as one of Sarah’s last onscreen appearances.

How will Sarah exit Days?

Linsey, of course, didn’t spill any details regarding the exit storyline. It’s not too hard for fans to figure out what will happen to Sarah.

Kristen is holding Sarah captive so she won’t be exposed for impersonating Susan. To keep Xander from looking for Sarah, Kristen will impersonate Sarah and blow up her life. The Days of our Lives preview video shows Kristen masked up as Sarah meeting up with Rex.

Spoilers for the NBC soap opera reveal Sarah leaves Xander broken-hearted at their wedding. It is safe to say Kristen sets it up for Sarah to ditch Xander for Rex and then dump Rex too.

The one unresolved question is — will Kristen kill Sarah or send her to Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) deserted island? Kristen was waxing poetically about her father’s beloved island recently.

Since the show is already in the middle of a murder mystery storyline, killing Sarah seems highly unlikely. All bets are on Kristen sending Sarah to the island, leaving the door open for the character and actress to return.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.