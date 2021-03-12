Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami confesses, Ciara can’t remember, and Xarah’s wedding shocker

Its not the wedding day Sarah or Xander imagined on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease a whole lot of shocking moments that fans won’t want to miss.

Just when it seems two couples will get their happy ending, major curveballs are thrown, changing their future. Yes, sadly, love doesn’t win out, at least not yet.

Plus, a new layer is added to the who killed Charlie (Mike Manning) storyline.

A not so happy Cin reunion

Following a traumatic rescue, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is dealt another blow when it comes to Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The reunion he hoped isn’t in the cards. Friends and family gather at the hospital to be reunited with Ciara, only to learn she’s not the same woman.

Ciara wakes up believing it’s a different year. Ciara has no memory of her love for Ben or that she forgave Claire (Isabel Durant). Both of whom are on the receiving end of Ciara’s anger.

It’s an amnesia story that will likely set the stage for Ciara and Victoria to be off-screen for a few months.

Heartbreak for Xander

A kidnapped Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) questions how far Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) will go to protect her secret. Sarah should be worried because Kristen’s unhinged.

It doesn’t take Xander (Paul Telfer) long to realize Sarah’s missing and freak out. The panicked groom frantically searches for his bride to be forcing Kristen to take drastic action.

After Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) encourage Rex (Kyle Lowder) to fight for Sarah, Kristen puts a destructive plan in place. Xander’s in for one surprise he never expected on his wedding day.

Confessions and confrontations

Sami (Alison Sweeney) comes clean with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) about the night at Charlie’s apartment. Then Allie (Lindsay Arnold) acts guilty when hanging out with Claire, prompting suspicion.

What exactly did Allie do and is Sami covering for her?

Lucky for Sami and Allie, Rafe (Galen Gering) finds evidence that turns his attention to a new suspect. The list of those who wanted Charlie dead is endless.

Gabi (Camila Banus) uses a fight with Ava (Tamara Braun) as an excuse to move out of Rafe’s and back into the DiMera mansion. The timing is perfect, too, because Jake (Brandon Barash) has a smoking-hot dream about Gabi.

Jake, of course, doesn’t tell Gabi. Instead, the mechanic questions why she moved back to the mansion.

The hate she has for Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is taking over Abigail’s (Marci Miller) life. Chad (Billy Flynn) lets his wife know she’s out of control and he’s not the only one.

After learning what Abigail did to Gwen, Jack (Matthew Ashford) becomes increasingly concerned about both of his daughters. Jack and Chad team up to help Abigail see the damage she’s causing.

Another drama filled week in Salem is on the horizon and its going to be oh so good!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.