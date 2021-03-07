Days of our Lives spoilers: Ben recuses Ciara, Sarah busts Kristen, and Abigail pulls a Dr. Rolf move

The wait for Ben and Ciara’s reunion is almost over. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the NBC soap opera is focusing on all the good things life has to offer, including a wedding and reunion.

Last week Salem was filled with dramatic schemes, plotting, lying, and finding out who killed Charlie (Mike Manning). Although upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama are filled with much of the same, love and happiness are also the name of the game.

The search for Ciara

Thanks to Clyde (James Read), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) knows his wife is alive. Ben races to rescue Ciara (Victoria Konefal). When he arrives, Ben finds an unconscious Ciara in her glass box.

Evan (Brock Kelly) knows the walls are closing in on him and takes drastic measures. Claire (Isabel Durant) becomes Evan’s next hostage victim.

Lucky for Claire, Ben and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) are hot on Evan’s trail. They find Claire just in the nick of time, but Evan causes a shootout as a distraction.

Trouble for Sarah and Kristen

Xander (Paul Telfer) can’t contain his excitement about his “big fat Greek wedding” to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Jack (Matthew Ashford) happily accepts the position of Xander’s best man. The two men head to the Brady Pub for a night of celebrating.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Sarah makes a shocking discovery. It turns out Sarah learns Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has been masquerading as Susan (Stacy Haiduk). Sarah’s discovery means trouble for and the wedding.

There’s no way Kristen is going to let Sarah ruin her plan, especially since Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) makes a play for Brady (Eric Martsolf). Chloe reminds him how good they are together.

Abigail wants the truth

Proving she is far more vindictive than people give her credit for Abigail (Marci Miller) pulls a Dr. Rolf (William Utay) stunt. Courtesy of Gabi (Camila Banus), Abigail gets her hands on some of Dr. Rolf’s infamous truth serum.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) questions if her sister would really go that far. Abigail promises Gwen that she would because she wants the truth.

The Days preview video also shows that things don’t go well when Kate (Lauren Koslow) meets Paulina (Jackée Harry) for the first time. The two women exchange a very blunt and tense introduction.

Abe (James Reynolds) finds himself in the middle of these confident ladies. Paulina’s only been in town a week, and she’s already making waves.

Will Kate end up with another enemy in Salem, or will these two realize they have more in common than they realize.

Get ready Days fans, because love, laughter, drama, and suspense are taking over the hit show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.