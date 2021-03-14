Days of our Lives spoilers: Kristen impersonates Sarah and new ‘who killed Charlie’ suspects

Kristen masks up again to keep her secret safe. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal one Salem resident is up to her old tricks, and several find themselves the subject of a murder investigation.

The NBC soap opera’s taking a few pages out of past storyline books to spice up some new ones. Amnesia, murder mystery, switching places, and impersonating others have all been done before on the daytime drama.

This time around, though, the stakes are higher, and the craziness is sure to make viewers smile.

Kristen masks up and Ciara wakes up

Days preview video teases Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) uses an old standby trick to keep Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) from spilling her Susan (Stacy Haiduk) switcheroo secret.

Kristen shows Sarah a mask she intends to wear to blow up Sarah’s life. There’s only one way that Xander (Paul Telfer) will stop looking for Sarah, and that’s if she leaves him for another man.

Thanks to a bit of prompting from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf), Rex (Kyle Lowder) admits he still loves Sarah. Brady and Chloe urger Rex to come clean with her.

Little does Rex know, he’s meeting Kristen dressed as Sarah, and he’s helping destroy Sarah’s life.

News that Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) alive travels quickly throughout Salem. Her family is thrilled to learn she’s alive, especially Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) isn’t ready to celebrate until his wife wakes up and says his name. Unfortunately, this is not the reunion Ben wanted. Days spoilers indicate Ciara can’t remember her husband.

Rafe’s suspect list gets longer

The hunt for Charlie’s (Mike Manning) murderer changes direction, with new revelations and accusations

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) demands that Sami (Alison Sweeney) tell him exactly what happened at Charlie’s the night he was killed. Sami does come clean with him but makes Lucas promise to keep her secret.

Lucky for Sami, attention shifts to a new suspect — Kate (Lauren Koslow). Rafe informs Kate and Jake (Brandon Barash) that the gun used to kill Charlie belongs to her.

The look on Kate’s faces reveals shock and also concern. After all, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) did take her gun once to try and shoot Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Speaking of Tripp, he’s on hand for a showdown between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Ava (Tamara Braun). Gabi blurts out that she knows Ava slipped out of the house the night Charlie died.

The revelation kicks off some tension between Rafe’s two houseguests. Plus, Tripp will have some thoughts on what his mother is hiding now.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.