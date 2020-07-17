Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ben and Ciara’s wedding, a funeral, and a betrayal

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease another wedding, an unexpected funeral, and one mother realizes she has been betrayed.

The final week in July focuses on the last Salem wedding. Two couples are in the throes of wedded bliss, while one couple deals with the fallout of a canceled wedding.

As the last couple makes their trip down the aisle, all bets are on a wedding disaster on the daytime drama that does not end in marriage.

Ben and Ciara’s wedding chaos

It is finally Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding day. The couple has endured a few bumps in the road during planning. Ben is adamant that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is purposely trying to sabotage their special day.

The groom’s initial gut instinct could be right. Days spoilers indicate chaos erupts at the wedding with all signs pointing to Claire causing the drama. However, Ben also receives a mysterious phone call on the day of the wedding that could also change things.

Will Ben and Ciara become husband and wife, or will their happily ever after be delayed?

Death and betrayal

An unexpected death and funeral give the good people of Salem mixed emotions. The summer preview teased July would feature four weddings and a funeral. Viewers learn who died at the beginning of the week.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is forced to share some tragic news with Jake (Brandon Barash). Now it is safe to say the news has nothing to do with the funeral since Jake is new to town.

Unless, of course, Vivian (Louise Sorel) is the one who passes away. The writers wouldn’t kill off such a fan-favorite character, though, would they?

Belle (Martha Madison) learns Claire lied to her. There are so many things Claire misled her parents to believe to get out of Bayview. The lie that gets her caught could be anyone’s guess, but it defiantly has to do with Ciara’s wedding.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) rush to be with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when she lands in the hospital. Could Allie have been hurt at Ciara and Ben’s wedding? Maybe.

It is more likely that Allie goes into labor early. The summer preview video shows Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is by Allie’s side during labor. If Allie is in labor and chooses Nicole over her parents in the delivery room, the drama will be awesome.

Fans can expect some juicy drama between Nicole, Lucas, and Sami. The latter two will be furious to be shut out of an important moment in their daughter’s life.

July sweeps are winding down with a wedding and funeral in Salem. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the exciting entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.