Days of our Lives spoilers: Shocking revelations, a baby battle and true love wins in the end

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show tease true love is triumphant, some troubling news, and the fight for one baby.

July continues to be the month of weddings in Salem. So far, one couple has gotten hitched, while another one went bust in the middle of the ceremony.

The third wedding is two decades in the making. It will have the good people of Salem talking for months to come.

Nicole and Eric say I Do

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole’s (Greg Vaughan) wedding day has arrived. They have been in love since they were teenagers. Now the couple will get their happily ever after but not without enduring a few bumps in the road.

The wedding begins with little Holly (Cara and Sienna Gwartz) throwing flowers on the aisle for her mom to walk down. Nicole and Eric share heartfelt vows, expressing their undying love for each other.

In true Days fashion, the wedding is interrupted by an unwanted guest. Sami (Alison Sweeney) shows up to her twin brother’s wedding, and she is not happy.

Hurricane Sami is determined to destroy Nicole’s special day. The two ladies even have one of their classic cat-fights, which ruins the wedding cake.

Although the venue is destroyed, Eric and Nicole don’t let Sami stop them from getting married. They enjoy their first night as a married couple before embarking on their honeymoon.

The fight is on for Allie’s baby

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) reveals her pregnancy to Sami. The news does not go over well, especially when Allie tells Sami that she wants Rafe (Galen Gering) to adopt her baby.

In the preview video, Marlena (Deidre Hall) lets someone know Sami is furious. Days of our Lives spoilers tease she warns Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) Sami is town. It is a safe bet they are who Marlena is speaking to in the clip.

A revealing week

Sami isn’t too thrilled to find out Will is Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) best man. She freaks out when she sees the two having a beer to celebrate Ben’s impending nuptials.

Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) presence in Salem has a shocking effect on Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). It is not the response she was hoping for either.

The truth serum reveals there is much more to the Jake (Brandon Barash) tale than meets the eye. Jake and Gabi (Camila Banus) are summoned to the Salem PD by Ivan (Ivan G’Vera) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) to learn more about Jake’s true identity.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) rekindle their romance in a less than desirable location.

Love is in the air, but Sami is also on the warpath next week on the hit soap opera. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a second of the juicy drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.