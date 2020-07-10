Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the third July wedding, and more fan favorites return.

Summer is in full swing in Salem. Two July weddings have happened. One resulted in marriage, and another did not.

Plus, the drama is heating up as the daytime soap opera leads fans down a twisted journey that results in a funeral by the end of the month.

Nicole and Eric’s wedding day

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are the third couple to take a trip down the aisle. The day kicks off with Roman (Josh Taylor), giving Eric a special gift in an emotional father and son bonding moment.

The happy couple has waited a long time to get married. It won’t be all rainbows and roses. Nicole and Eric’s wedding goes beautifully until hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) interrupts the ceremony.

Sami is not a fan of Nicole’s. Plus, Sami is furious to learn her brother and his bride kept Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) pregnancy a secret. Nicole and Sami end up in a good old fashion catfight that viewers will love.

Nicole and Eric don’t let Sami keep them from getting married. They are pronounced husband and wife, then enjoy a wedding night full of romantic bliss.

More returns rock Salem

Bonnie (Judi Evans) is back. Her presence in Salem ruffles quite a few feathers. She tries to make amends with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), but he is in no mood for Bonnie or her games. Jack (Matthew Ashford) is thrown for a loop when he runs into his dead sister’s look-a-like.

Rafe (Galen Gering) must face Sami’s wrath after learning Allie wants him to adopt her baby. Sami demands her ex-husband say no.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) warns Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) that Sami is in town and on the warpath. Sonny and Will also want to adopt Allie’s baby. They prepare to face Sami, who unleashes on them for keeping Allie’s secret too.

Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) sidekick Ivan (Ivan G’Vera) hits town to help his one and only “Madame.” She is thankful to have him there as her plan falls into place.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) comes through with getting Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum for Vivian. Jake (Brandon Barash), Gabi (Camila Banus) and Vivian patiently wait for the serum to work. The results have lasting implications.

Could it be that Jake is not Stefan but rather a twin no one, even Vivian, knew existed?

Ben and Ciara are up next

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) prepare for their wedding day. He grows suspicious of Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) after wedding preparations are plagued with problems.

Ciara asks Rafe to play a pivotal role in the wedding. Will takes Ben out for drinks to celebrate his impending nuptials. Allie, Ciara, and Claire enjoy a girl’s night out before Ciara becomes a married lady.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.