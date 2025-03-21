Bold and Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter in the middle, Brooke confronts Hope, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that things pick up right where they left off.

Despite a short week with only three new episodes, the movement on the storylines picked up the pace.

Viewers watched as Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) connected, which only means more trouble to come.

Things at Forrester became complicated after Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tore up the LLC papers and handed the company back to Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Hope (Annika Noelle) learned that despite a deal being made, she would no longer be at Forrester, and her line was done.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy gets her way

After revealing Hope was done at Forrester, Carter is given an ultimatum. We suspect he can stay with the company or leave with Hope, but she won’t be allowed in the building.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will rejoin in her victory, convincing her father to give Hope her walking papers.

Everything has seemingly come together without a hitch, though we suspect snags are coming.

One of them will be finding Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pleading with Ridge to reconcile. Before the week ends, he will have decided between her and Taylor (Rebecca Budig), and we don’t expect to be surprised.

A special Thursday episode

Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode was written and directed by Heather Tom (Katie).

It’s about mothers and daughters and will highlight an important conversation between Brooke and Hope. She has let her daughter go unchecked for too long, and when she calls Hope out on her bad decisions and spiteful moves, we expect something big to happen.

More Bold and Beautiful spoilers

Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) will return on-screen next week. When he talks to his lady love about potential future plans — how will she react?

Sheila finally tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) about her connection to Luna. When he doesn’t react how she thinks he will, could it be that he’s accepting?

It appears Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) will stick around Los Angeles. She makes another move on Carter next week. Will he accept her advances or shut them down? He seems willing to work on things with Hope, but will they last?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.