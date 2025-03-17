Is Steffy pregnant on Bold and the Beautiful? Jacqueline MacInnes Wood shares surprise

Is Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful pregnant?

That’s a question viewers have been asking for months.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation about whether Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is pregnant, but the CBS soap star has remained quiet — until now.

Jacqueline revealed a secret she’s been keeping from her fans in her newsletter.

The raven-haired beauty confirmed she is expecting baby number five.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Jacqueline’s pregnancy.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood adding baby number five

The Bold and the Beautiful star’s family is growing.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood revealed she is seven months pregnant.

Speculation about whether the CBS soap star was pregnant began when Steffy’s wardrobe became a bit more baggy than earlier in 2024. Instead of cute clothing, she has been wearing oversized outfits, presumably to hide her baby bump.

In her newsletter, she wrote, “I’m almost 7 months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon. It’s such a special time in our home—so much love, energy, and anticipation!”

Jacqueline already shares four boys with her husband, Elan Ruspoli. The couple was married in 2018 and have grown their family.

While she didn’t reveal the gender or her due date, we suspect she will welcome her new little one sometime in May or June.

Will Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s pregnancy be written into the storyline?

Because wardrobe was used to cover Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s pregnancy, it’s unlikely that The Bold and the Beautiful will write about it.

However, it will be interesting to see what happens when Steffy has to go off-screen for Jacqueline’s maternity leave.

She is now involved in a hot-button storyline, learning that Finn (Tanner Novlan) fathered Luna (Lisa Yamada) with Poppy (Romy Park).

Steffy is beside herself because Luna was pardoned and free to roam the streets. However, the young woman is more resourceful than anyone has given her credit for.

After being denied a relationship with Poppy and Steffy standing in the way of her reconciling with Finn, Luna ran straight to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). She knows how much her grandmother values family and will use that to her full advantage.

Jacqueline hinted in her newsletter that some intense scenes were being filmed, and May sweeps would be the perfect time to write her out while she spends time with her new little one.

How do you think Steffy will exit the canvas? Let us know in the comment section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.