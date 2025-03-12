Bold and the Beautiful Luna pardoned: Lisa Yamada will be sticking around

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers got their answer about Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) future on the CBS soap.

There was speculation Luna could be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful but that’s not the case.

It’s quite the opposite, actually.

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) looked on while Detective Baker (Dan Martin) had Luna handcuffed, he received a call.

Bill (Don Diamont) had been working behind the scenes and seemingly secured a pardon for the murderer.

That’s right, Luna is now free and clear to roam the streets of Los Angeles.

Luna is a free woman

Just as news about Finn (Tanner Novlan) being her father spreads through the city, Luna can freely spend time with him.

It’s already been hinted that Finn would like to be a part of his daughter’s life, and she laid it on pretty thick while trying to beg him to allow her to remain at Bill’s before Detective Baker arrived.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) confronted Poppy (Romy Park) about the truth, and at the end of the episode, she was seen choking her little sister. Could this be the end of Poppy?

We suspect more to this story will unfold in the coming weeks, perhaps even lasting through May sweeps.

Will Luna team up with Sheila?

Deacon (Sean Kanan) expressed his concern about Poppy, and his distaste for Luna is no secret. She killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), two of his employees and friends.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) seemingly has a soft spot for Poppy, but that may not last long once she finds out that Finn is Luna’s father, and she has kept him from her all those years.

She is already working her way back into Finn’s life, and finding out she has a granddaughter could give her new purpose. There isn’t anything holding Luna back from connecting with Sheila, and since they both share the same “crazy” gene, the duo could become a problem for the people of Los Angeles.

Steffy will put her foot down with Finn and Luna, and a combined enemy in Steffy could bring Luna and Sheila together. She’ll need a job and a place to stay, so accepting the relationship could be in Luna’s best interest.

Luna receiving a pardon changes everything, especially for Finn’s marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.