Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Li comes for Poppy, Steffy unhinged, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the fallout from Poppy (Romy Park) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) one-night stand causes waves through Los Angeles.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is beside herself after learning Finn is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Things continue to escalate after Steffy shows up at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house.

Meanwhile, Li (Naomi Matsuda) learns the truth about Poppy and Finn — and the more devastating truth about being Luna’s grandmother.

As the tensions rise for the Forresters, things between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are still rocky.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will Li kill Poppy?

The sister’s relationship has always been complicated, and if you thought things were bad when Li thought Poppy slept with Jack (Ted King), buckle up.

Li has always been protective over Finn, and when she learns her sister had a one-night stand with him, she will lose her mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the doctor confronting her sister, placing her hands around Poppy’s neck.

Will Li take it too far and end up killing Poppy?

Steffy is unhinged at Bill’s house

Steffy ran to Bill’s house after learning Luna was there, and things won’t go well.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased Steffy calling Detective Baker (Dan Martin) to take Luna back to prison.

She doesn’t understand why Finn would consider having a relationship with Luna after all she did, let alone try to plead her case.

When Bill tries to defend Luna, Steffy loses it on him. She is beside herself with fear and anger, which could cause even more conflict.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are still worried about Steffy and the kids.

Commotion at Forrester

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is back on-screen this week. She and Hope discuss what happened between Carter and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) at the cabin.

At Forrester, Carter meets with Ridge and Eric (John McCook). His guilt may have gotten the best of him, especially when confronted with the two men he respected most.

Daphne did a number on Carter and his guilt, which has infuriated Hope. She will ensure she gets what she wants, no matter the cost. The power she’s had since Carter stole the company has given her a taste of something she doesn’t want to lose.

Will someone die this week? How will Steffy and Hope’s emotions play into what happens next?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.