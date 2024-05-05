The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Sheila be the end of Finn and Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful is pulling out all the stops for May sweeps.

It’s a move viewers saw coming a mile away with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death. It was the old bait and switch — with Sugar (Kimberlin Brown).

However, now that most of Los Angeles has moved on with their lives and are happy Sheila is dead and gone, her resurrection will cause unrest.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) searched until they found Sheila, and they worked to fill her in on the events that transpired since she went missing.

Spoilers tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) will find out Sheila is alive by stopping by to check on her dad. She appears out of it and may have fainted upon learning the truth.

The biggest issue will be Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reaction to the news, and we suspect it will be epic.

Is Sinn over?

During a conversation with Liam (Scott Clifton), Steffy revealed that her marriage was on the rocks when Sheila was alive.

She and Finn didn’t see eye to eye, and even when she killed “Sheila” (who was Sugar), his reaction was one she didn’t expect.

Sheila nearly killed Steffy and Finn, and he couldn’t move on. There’s an undeniable connection that Steffy thought was over for good.

The situation could be the end of the road for the Sinn marriage. The Bold and the Beautiful writers have teased different pairings for each but have yet to move forward with a breakup.

Steffy learns the truth

After sitting at Forrester with Liam and rejoicing in the revelation Sheila no longer held power over her or Finn, Steffy will get a huge shock.

She had been waiting to hear back from her husband all day to no avail.

Steffy kept talking about her uneasy feeling, which always happened when Sheila was involved. She doesn’t believe that’s the case, but it is precisely what happened.

After finding her in the abandoned building, Finn deals with Deacon and Sheila, but eventually, he has to face his wife.

He will likely have high hopes for Steffy giving Sheila a shot, especially after learning she tried hard to ensure Sugar didn’t hurt his wife or their kids. She couldn’t stop her, but Steffy was able to save herself and eliminate the threat.

However, the Forrester heiress won’t see it that way. In The Bold and the Beautiful preview (seen above), she is horrified when Finn blurts out that his mother is alive.

Will Steffy work to accept Finn wanting a relationship with his birth mother? How long will the couple stay married?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.