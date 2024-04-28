The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon to the rescue and a new romance?

May sweeps begin this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The mystery surrounding Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death (or non-death) has been front and center for weeks, and it could end soon.

Weeks ago, a surprise return was teased in the form of Ashleigh Brewer reprising the role of Ivy Forrester. She arrives in Los Angeles just in time to shake things up.

Sheila’s status has everyone on edge. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants Deacon (Sean Kanan) to stop talking about her possibly being alive. She knows she killed her — at least, that’s what she thinks happened.

After finding where Sheila could have been, Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) search for her. The restaurant owner has convinced the doctor his birth mother may be alive, which will cause issues in his marriage.

Buckle up, Bold fans!

Ivy Forrester drops by to stir the pot

Liam (Scott Clifton) has a way with the ladies in Los Angeles, especially if their last name is Forrester.

With Ivy back in town, there’s no time to meet up with her former lover like the present.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases Liam and Ivy sharing a meal at Il Giardino. Both look enamored, and they kiss when she reveals she still has feelings for the waffler.

At this point, Steffy is walking in and sees the moment between the two. The look on her face says it all.

Are we headed into another battle over who should be with Liam? It sure seems that way.

Deacon fights to save Sheila

After getting a tip about where the woman in the photo (Sheila) went, Deacon and Finn spring into action.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Deacon kicking down the door to an apartment and what appears to be a body lying on a mattress and covered with blankets.

It seems that Sheila is the one lying there, and they will likely be the ones to save her.

Finn is a doctor, so the most likely scenario is he renders first aid to a barely alive Sheila.

This will complicate things with his wife, and the case about her role in the death of who we presume to be Sugar (Kimberlin Brown) may be reopened.

The writers are preparing viewers for an intense sweeps month, and with all of this happening within the first week, we can’t wait to see what happens as the month goes on.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.