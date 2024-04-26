The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam gets a kiss and Deacon finds Sheila?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that the drama is just starting as May sweeps come crashing in.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) status is hanging in the balance; with Deacon (Sean Kanan) able to convince Finn (Tanner Novlan) that there’s a shot that his birth mother is alive, the two stumble into a situation.

Everything changes next week in Los Angeles, and it will be that way for the next few weeks as the writers take us through the ups and downs of sweeps month.

Relationship issues will also be front and center as several couples are torn in different directions.

Will this be when some of the mainstays find new loves?

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Will Deacon find Sheila alive?

After getting a good lead during Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Finn decided to search for Sheila.

At this point, there’s no doubt that Deacon believes she is alive. However, he knows that she’s in danger.

When the men run into a homeless man who shows them which building he saw the woman enter, they act on the tip.

Deacon will break down the door to get to his lady love — but will it be too late?

Finn is a doctor, and when his services are needed, will he be able to save his birth mother’s life?

Liam gets a kiss

Liam (Scott Clifton) has been aimlessly wandering around Los Angeles for months.

He and Hope (Annika Noelle) are over, and Steffy (Jacqueline Mac Innes) isn’t interested in leaving Finn to rekindle their romance — despite the kiss they shared not too long ago.

However, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is back, which will change his luck.

The two meet at Il Giardino, and when Ivy expresses her feelings for Liam, the two share a kiss.

But it doesn’t end there. Steffy walks in and sees it happening, which piques her interest. The three of them have a history.

And with Hope no longer with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), she may get jealous learning that her ex and Ivy shared something again.

Ivy’s return is set to cause plenty of upset — especially among the women. Meddling in relationships makes jealousy the name of the game, and we are here for it all!

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.