The Bold and the Beautiful viewers wonder if and when Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will return to Los Angeles after Hope (Annika Noelle) broke his heart.

With all of the mentions of Thomas and Hope admitting to Liam (Scott Clifton) why she turned his proposal down, it seems like something is brewing.

May sweeps are on the way, and while the Sheila/Sugar (Kimberlin Brown) storyline is hot, there has to be more to fill the month.

And since viewers know Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) is returning, the prospect of Thomas coming home has been hot on viewers’ minds.

He claims to be done with Hope after she shattered his and Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) hearts. Having him hook up with someone while in Paris would be the icing on the cake, right?

Let’s take a look at whether Thomas is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Is Thomas returning to The Bold and the Beautiful?

The short answer is yes.

Matthew Atkinson was not let go from The Bold and the Beautiful. He is taking some time away until the writers bring Thomas back from Paris.

While it looked like the exit could be extended, spoilers for the CBS soap seem to debunk that theory.

Thomas’ return is speculated to happen during May sweeps, and it will kick things up a notch because he’s reportedly not coming back to Los Angeles alone.

Will it be Ivy who returns home with Thomas — or someone no one saw coming?

Could another blast from the past reunite with Thomas?

The folks at She Knows Soaps seem to think there’s a possible Amber Moore (Adriene Frantz) return to Los Angeles.

Thomas could easily run into her in Paris, and bringing her back with him would rock Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Hope’s lives.

Also, her connection to Sheila is there, too. Amber is another character who bounced between The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

All of this could tie back to the Sheila storyline, too.

May sweeps is in just a few weeks, and the return of Amber in the middle of the is Sheila alive storyline with her connection to Deacon (Sean Kanan) could blow everything up. This could easily be one of the best sweeps periods if the writers lay everything out correctly.

All we know for sure right now is that Thomas will be coming home from Paris (and Hope may visit him there) with someone, and his relationship with Hope may be over for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.