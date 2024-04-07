The Bold and the Beautiful: Who was Sheila’s look-alike Sugar?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are going back nearly two decades.

Viewers who watch Bold and its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, will remember Sugar (Kimberlin Brown).

Those who don’t may need a refresher on how it’s possible Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) isn’t really dead.

There was a reason Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) found herself in Los Angeles last week. It wasn’t just celebrating Sheila’s passing or checking on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The plan was to jog viewers’ memories and make the connection with Sugar.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) mentioned that Sheila acted funny just before her altercation with Steffy. She would disappear, and he was curious about where she’d go. Sheila’s only response was she was connecting with someone from her past.

And now we know that someone was likely Sugar.

Who was Sugar on The Young and the Restless?

Going back nearly 20 years, The Bold and the Beautiful writers tapped into Sheila’s history in Genoa City.

Kimberlin Brown has been on both soaps and made enemies in Genoa City and Los Angeles.

Sheila met Sugar in a prison for the criminally insane. She drugged her and coaxed her into getting plastic surgery to look just like her. The storyline ran from August 2005 until January 2006, when Sugar was caught after stabbing Scott Grainger (Blair Redford) and sent back to prison.

Lauren Fenmore was the one who discovered the woman was not Sheila, which led to the revelation of what happened to Sugar at the hands of Sheila.

Putting everything together, it seems Sugar was the one Steffy killed that night at the cliffhouse. Sheila is behind the fake death, and it’s a stunt she had already pulled once when she was reportedly killed in a bear attack. That’s when she cut off her toe to leave for “evidence” and confirmation of her death.

‘Sheila’ had 10 toes in the crematorium

In the final moments of Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon watched as “Sheila” was loaded into the inferno to be cremated.

When the sheet blew off the body, it was revealed the body had 10 toes. Sheila only has nine after cutting one off to fake her death.

Deacon will spend much of next week trying to convince Finn (Tanner Novlan) that Sheila is alive. It’s unclear whether he knows anything about Sugar — but Lauren does.

While the show hasn’t confirmed it was Sugar who Steffy killed, that seems to be where everything is headed with all of the clues that were dropped ahead of her death.

Do you remember Sugar from The Young and the Restless? Where is Sheila hiding?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.