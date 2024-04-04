The Bold and the Beautiful had a special guest today in the form of Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) from The Young and the Restless.

Lauren has played a pivotal role in The Bold and the Beautiful for decades, just like she has on Y&R.

Despite calling Genoa City home and settling down with Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren occasionally pops back up in Los Angeles.

That’s why it shouldn’t be too surprising that The Young and the Restless fan favorite is back on B&B.

We last saw Lauren for the epic Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) fashion showdown.

Now Lauren is back to make sure her old nemesis really is dead and reminisce about a villain who wreaked havoc on her life.

Why is Y&R’s Lauren on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Lauren has returned to B&B because of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). Y&R fans know that Sheila spent a good part of her life tormenting Lauren when she wasn’t tormenting the Logans and Forresters.

While Lauren didn’t learn about Sheila’s death on The Young and the Restless, she shows up at Eric’s to talk about their common enemy. They have often reflected on a reign of terror that Sheila unleashed on both of them for decades.

This time won’t be any different, except Lauren and Eric focusing on whether Sheila’s really dead. After all, Sheila has returned from the dead, so anything is possible.

Perhaps Sheila will resurface in Genoa City next time around because, let’s be honest, the evil villain isn’t gone for good.

How long will Lauren be on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Earlier this week ahead of her return to The Bold and the Beautiful, Tracey used X (formerly Twitter) to let her fans know when to tune in.

“Thursday and Friday @BandB_CBS @YRInsider,” she wrote alongside a couple of throwbacks of Lauren and Sheila she shared via Instagram Stories with “A look back at fun times with @kimberlin_brown @boldandbeautifulcbs @youngandrestlesscbs” written across them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, B&B viewers were given their first look at Lauren on the show in a preview video for the week.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease flashbacks as Lauren and Eric reminisce about Sheila.

Lauren’s visit to Los Angeles will be quick, but it will also be a treat for both The Young and the Restless fans and The Bold and the Beautiful fans. After all, Lauren hasn’t been utilized nearly enough on Y&R, and fans are ready to see more of her back in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.