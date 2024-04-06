The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily hits back at Daniel, Nikki’s party prediction, and scared Traci

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease the women of Genoa City mean business.

May sweeps are on the horizon, which means Y&R is stepping up its game, thankfully.

Things have been moving right along on several storyline fronts, and that will be the case through sweeps month.

In the latest preview video for the daytime drama, we see a focus on three Genoa City women.

They represent very different things, but all bring some entertainment value to the show.

It’s not all drama, though, as one woman prepares to celebrate a very special occasion.

Lily comes in hot, and Traci freaks out

Since learning that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheated on her with Heather (Vail Bloom), Lily (Christel Khalil) has become a whole new woman. Apparently, that isn’t clear to Daniel, who stops by Chancellor-Winters to chat with his ex about his video game.

Lily doesn’t hold back, shutting down Daniel and throwing his past in his face. Daniel looks like a lost puppy after Lily makes it clear his video game is hers now and, well, forever.

We are definitely liking this new Lily, especially when she’s gunning for her cheating ex.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) are with Traci (Beth Maitland) as they gather to discuss Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Traci is scared for Ashley as her mental health gets worse.

We know an intervention is coming for Ashley. It seems this scene sets the stage for the Abbott family to finally realize that Ashely is in dire straits.

Victor and Nikki prepare to celebrate

A flip of the scene shows a dolled-up Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and a decked-out Victor (Eric Braeden) preparing for their big party. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal they are celebrating 40 years since their first wedding.

Nikki makes a bold prediction for the party, saying, “Nobody can spoil this night for us.” Y&R fans know those words are a recipe for disaster for any soap celebration.

In this case, it likely isn’t something but someone who brings the party to a crashing halt. Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is still on the loose, so all bets are on her either showing up at the celebration or worse.

Then again, Victor plans to lure Jordan out of hiding. Perhaps her attendance at the party is needed for his plan to work.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens with Ashley and the Newman party.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.