Is Sheila alive on The Bold and the Beautiful?

It’s been a chaotic week on The Bold and the Beautiful, cumulating in one of the biggest shocks the writers have pulled off.

After watching Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) stab Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), there was no denying that the villain was dead.

However, there was speculation that Sheila would reappear, and that’s precisely what is about to happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Deacon loses his mind next week after watching Sheila being loaded into the inferno, only to see the sheet come off and reveal all 10 toes on the body.

How is it possible that Sheila could have survived what happened at the cliff house?

This isn’t the first time she’s been dead on the show. She cut off her toe after she staged her death in a bear attack, which is why it was shocking to see the body presumed to be her had 10 toes.

Is Sheila actually alive?

When Steffy killed Sheila during February sweeps, Kimberlin Brown spoke out about exiting the soap. She talked about the brutal filming while lying on the concrete.

It is certainly possible that Sheila had a twin pop up, but after all of the shenanigans over the years, surely a twin would have been discussed by now.

There’s also a possibility she could have been saved like a back-from-the-dead type thing. Could Li (Naomi Matsuda) have nursed her back to life in hopes she could change her and send her off to live elsewhere?

However, there are questions about the body looking like Sheila when Deacon pulled the sheet to say goodbye. Could someone have had plastic surgery to look like Sheila and been stabbed in her place? The Young and the Restless viewers will remember Sugar — the warden Sheila had convinced to have plastic surgery to look like her. Sugar was probably the person she was meeting with before she died.

Remember, Deacon did note that Sheila was acting off in the days before her death. Was there a bait-and-switch happening no one knew about?

Can Deacon convince Finn his mom is alive?

Deacon seems to run straight back to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) and fill them in on Sheila and her 10 toes.

That being the whole reason to believe Sheila is alive sounds ridiculous, but it’s the only way to know.

How the writers plan to work this out remains to be seen, but it looks like they have big plans for May sweeps, which are just a few weeks away.

Sheila’s return from the dead was inevitable, but having it happen this soon was surprising and definitely caught some viewers by surprise.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.