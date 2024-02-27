Is Sheila dead on The Bold and the Beautiful? Kimberlin Brown speaks out

The Bold and the Beautiful writers went all out as they wrapped up February sweeps.

After several weeks of more of the same since Christmas, things changed last week when Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) popped back up after being backburnered for several weeks.

And when she ran into Kelly at the restaurant with Lucy (Amanda Kloots) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) flipped, we knew it would not be good.

The women come to blows in Deacon’s apartment, and Sheila doesn’t take anything in her life lying down.

In the preview video that The Bold and the Beautiful dropped over the weekend, a showdown no one saw coming was featured. It was eerie and almost straight out of a horror film, which isn’t typically Bold’s style.

However, viewers wonder if Sheila is dead after what happened in the most recent episode.

Is Sheila done on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Unfortunately, Kimberlin Brown has wrapped her run as the psychotic Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful.

It was a role she originated on The Young and the Restless in 1990, and it kept her in the CBS world for decades.

After the February 26 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Kimberlin spoke out about leaving the role of Sheila.

She told TV Insider, “Well, you know, it’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this. I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down. It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years. But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

The fallout from Steffy killing Sheila

Even though there may be no breath left in Sheila, she will continue to haunt Steffy for weeks to come.

Working through the trauma will cause strain on Steffy’s marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan). After all, she told him that the only thing that would solve things would be if Sheila were dead — and that’s exactly what happened.

As the news travels about Sheila’s death, there will be plenty of questions and sides being taken. Spoilers teased that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thomas (MatthewAtkinson) will be there as Steffy deals with the fallout of what happened at her home.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.