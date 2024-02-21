Who is Lucy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful welcomes a special guest star on the CBS soap this week.

Spoilers teased that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would come to blows with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) after approaching Kelly (Sophia Paras) at a play date.

It was vague, but now we know who Steffy and Kelly will meet for a play date. Lucy (Amanda Kloots) and her son Danny (Elvis Cordero).

The Talk co-host and her real-life son play a mother-and-son duo, which was the perfect addition to the storyline with Steffy and Sheila.

It’s a two-day deal, which means they likely appear both Wednesday and Thursday, allowing for some screentime for Amanda and her son.

Here’s what to expect from Amanda Kloots and her appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Lucy is the segway to Sheila reaching Kelly

Sheila is nothing if not persistent. She believes there is still a chance for her to have a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan). However, she sees Kelly as a way in, just as it was almost a thing when she saved Kelly from drowning while Finn had his back turned on the phone at the beach.

Amanda debuting as Lucy allows her to work on a soap while not having to be tied to anything. Writing her in as a mom of one of Kelly’s school friends and allowing Elvis to play her son was a bonus.

The Talk co-host shared the news on Instagram, writing, “TOMORROW! Elvis and I make our soap opera debut on @boldandbeautifulcbs ❤️”

Who is Amanda Kloots?

For those who aren’t sure about who Amanda Kloots is aside from her spot as a co-host on CBS’ The Talk, there’s a lot more to know about her.

Amanda was a Broadway star and former Rockette. Musical theater is her passion and always has been. However, she doubles as a fitness instructor and has several videos in a series.

Unfortunately, she also gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when she lost her husband and the love of her life, Nick Cordero. His story went viral because he was an otherwise healthy man who died due to complications from contracting COVID-19.

She raised awareness by talking about what happened with Nick and gave updates. When he passed away, there was sadness surrounding the situation, with Amanda now left to raise her son without his dad around.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.