The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zende propositions Luna and Steffy and Sheila fight

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same.

February sweeps have been all over the place, and most recently, they drummed up the drama and competition between RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon de Metz).

This week set things up to drag on the love triangle between the cousins and Luna (Lisa Yamada). With the assistance of Poppy’s (Romy Park) mints, she ended up in bed with Zende, complicating things even further.

Focus has shifted, and it seems that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are back in the fold. They seem to be what the viewers are most interested in, so we expect more of them to come.

Everything is about to come to a head, and we expect fireworks from the fallout to last for weeks to come.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Zende still wants Luna

Despite knowing that Luna only slept with him because she was high, Zende isn’t ready to give up on her.

After Eric (John McCook) asks him to mentor her, he takes it a step further and tries to get Luna to imagine a life with him. It isn’t sitting well with her, especially after her guilt eats at her.

We expect this to come with some ramifications — including a possible who’s the daddy storyline.

Sheila and Steffy come to blows

We’ve been waiting for more Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown); they will return next week.

Hope will visit her dad early in the week and plead with him to leave Sheila alone. She wants him in her life, but the cost is too great as long as he is attached to the woman who has wreaked havoc on so many lives.

Sheila will approach Kelly while she is with a friend, which prompts Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to lose it.

As she and Liam (Scott Clifton) discuss the matter, they will come together on a united front.

However, Steffy won’t let Sheila off the hook. Later in the week, Steffy confronts the woman who almost took everything from her, and things get physical.

Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are there to break them apart, but that does nothing to ease her fears. If Sheila already approached Kelly, what is to stop her from getting more brazen?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.