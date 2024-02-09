The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Luna’s bad decision, Zende’s offer, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more drama is on the way.

After a week focused on Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric’s (John McCook) surprise wedding, it’s back to more dysfunctional relationships in the Forrester family.

February is sweeps month, and Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity is a hot topic. We know it isn’t Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as previously thought, but which Finnegan man is her father?

Luna and Poppy (Romy Park) have a close relationship, but when they don’t see eye-to-eye and an irrational decision is made, it could turn everything upside down.

And Li (Naomi Matsuda) has made it clear she’s not happy that either woman is in Los Angeles, let alone one of them working at Forrester.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna makes a huge mistake

When The Bold and the Beautiful returns next week, Luna must live with her decision.

After knowing Zende (Delon de Metz) was interested in stealing her from RJ (Joshua Hoffman), she still ended up in bed with him.

And despite appearing like a mature adult, she will place the blame on Poppy.

By the end of the week, she will face a decision that could change everything.

Poppy has a moment

After Poppy learns about what happened between Zende and Luna, she is stunned.

However, she also feels she may have played a role in what happened. Luna is set on blaming her mom, but she knows deep down that she is the one who will have to face the consequences.

Once again, Li and Poppy will face off about her life decisions.

At the end of the week, Poppy and Luna make a confession to Zende. He is shocked to learn what they have to say.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

After marrying Donna, Eric feels the love and offers Zende a new opportunity. Could this be the move he’s been hoping to get while being blinded by jealousy?

Not only will he get a bump up in the family business, but he also had a romp with his cousin’s girlfriend.

It seems RJ may be worried about Luna’s feelings as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) attempts to reassure him. Could he be on to what happened between his cousin and girlfriend?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.