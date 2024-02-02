The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Love and marriage takeover

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap promise more tension is on the horizon.

February sweeps are in full swing, and with that comes more questions than answers regarding Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity.

There’s also a Forrester rivalry going full force, and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon de Metz) aren’t only vying for Luna’s attention.

With Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) proposal to Hope (Annika Noelle) made public, their relationship (or situationship) will be front and center for weeks to come.

Despite the show being only a half-hour, there is plenty of drama packed in.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric’s big news

After a doctor’s appointment yields good news for the Forrester patriarch, Eric (John McCook) decides to host a party to celebrate.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the good news, and no one is happier than Donna (Jennifer Gareis) to have her “Honey Bear” back.

But a party isn’t all Eric has planned. He will finally propose to Donna, which has been expected since Quinn (Rena Sofer) jetted off the canvas.

The Logan sisters are excited about the new beginning, and Eric and Donna will exchange vows toward the week’s end.

Seeing their grandad happy sparks something in Zende and RJ, who decide to leave their drama for another time and come together as a family to celebrate the strides Eric has made since he almost died.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Aside from the big party hosted by Eric, there are several other things happening on the CBS soap.

Poppy (Romy Park) gets the third degree from Bill (Don Diamont) about whether he is Luna’s father. Viewers know that’s not the case after every telling conversation between Finn (Tanner Novlan), Luna, and Poppy.

By the end of the week, Poppy is in a full-blown panic because she is missing something important. Did she misplace it, or did something else happen?

Expect Thomas and Hope to hear more negativity about their non-engagement, too. After all, the families will come together for Eric, and we already know Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn don’t love the idea that Thomas proposed.

So much is happening next week, especially between the whirlwind proposal, which turns into an epic wedding. And no one does a party better than the Forresters.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the fun is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.