The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle dishes on Hope’s relationship with Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful writers paired Hope (Annika Noelle) with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and things appear shaky at best.

He’s loved Hope for years, and now that they are co-parents to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and she’s no longer married to Liam (Scott Clifton), he swooped right in.

Thomas proposed to Hope, and while she didn’t say no, she said, “Not right now.”

However, despite learning the truth about what happened between Thomas and Emma (Nia Sioux), Hope wants to explore things between them.

The couple has a huge fan base, with many interested in the fresh dynamic that does not involve a fight with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) over Liam.

It seems Annika Noelle also sees things possibly working out for the couple.

Annika Noelle weighs in on Thope

Sitting down with Soaps in Depth, Annika Noelle discussed where she thinks things are headed between Hope and Thomas.

Hope is into exploring things with Thomas partly because of her new outlook on life following her split from Liam.

Annika told the publication, “She isn’t scared of other people’s judgments about her like she had been in the past. Right now, she is concentrating on herself, what makes her happy, what is best for her life, and has finally stopped giving so much power to other people’s opinions. She is making her own destiny.”

As for whether Hope’s portrayer believes marriage is in the cards for her and Thomas – it’s complicated.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress said, “I think there could be if she feels confident that she’s in a place of security and not just reacting. That Beth and Douglas are in a good place as well and ready to handle a change. And if marriage is even necessary. I think at this point, she has been burned a few too many times and is reevaluating love in general.”

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are into ‘Thope’

After Liam’s waffling, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are seemingly on board with Thomas and Hope.

On X (formerly Twitter), Thope fans couldn’t get enough of their scenes during a recent episode.

One user called them “so freaking cute,” sharing some snaps from their scenes in the cabin.

One more mentioned the hand-holding in Rome.

With February sweeps beginning next week, there is hope that more scenes between Hope and Thomas will play out, and they will get a front-burner storyline.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.