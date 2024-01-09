Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful — Everything you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are bringing viewers back to 2019 when the writers killed off Emma Barber (Nia Sioux).

Her death was all a part of the Beth storyline, which controlled the show for months. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) believed their daughter was dead; all the while, she was being raised as Phoebe, the baby Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) knew the truth and roped in several others to continue to withhold the truth by using threats, including Xander (Adain Bradley), Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and Emma.

However, Emma wouldn’t allow the secret to be kept. Upon finding out, she left to tell Hope the truth.

That’s when things got dark, as Thomas began to chase after her.

This is also why the question about whether Thomas killed Emma comes into play.

What happened to Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Emma Barber died on The Bold and the Beautiful after her car went off the road in June 2019.

The “accident” happened after Emma left Forrester Creations to tell Hope the truth about her daughter. She wasn’t listening to Thomas and ran straight to her car to head to the cabin.

Thomas wouldn’t allow it and high-tailed it behind her. He chased her all the way, and her car went off the road, with the impact killing her.

An investigation into her death was launched, but nothing came of it. Xander believes he intentionally ran Emma off the road, causing her death. He saw the footage from Forrester when Thomas followed Emma, and his GPS revealed he had been to the crash site.

Emma’s uncle, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), demanded justice for his niece, and nothing happened.

Xander wants to avenge Emma

Xander’s return to Los Angeles has everything to do with avenging Emma and saving Hope.

He had feelings for Emma when the two got close as Forrester interns. They weren’t together because Zoe followed Xander to town after they broke up in London and rekindled their romance in Los Angeles.

There’s no doubt he believes Thomas killed Emma, but will he be able to prove it? Recruiting Finn (Tanner Novlan) wasn’t part of his plan initially, but it looks like the two will dig further into Thomas’ misdeeds and how dangerous he could still be.

Some intense moments are coming, which should take viewers through February sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.