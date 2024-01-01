Did Thomas kill Emma on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful brought back a familiar face for the last cliffhanger of 2023.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) walked into Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office, and viewers collectively gasped.

Where does Xander fit in after four years away?

Well, he’s coming in hot with accusations, and ones that Finn isn’t even aware of despite being married to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

He tells his new doctor that Thomas is a murderer, which will rattle Finn. After all, he just watched his brother-in-law lay into his wife and stepped in to make it stop.

Are Xander’s claims about Thomas true?

Xander claims Thomas killed Emma — But did he?

The situation surrounding Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death is complicated.

She and Xander were interns at Forrester in 2018, right at the same time the baby switch storyline for Beth was set into motion.

Xander’s ex-girlfriend, Zoe (Kiara Barnes)’s father, Dr. Buckingham (Wayne Brady), was the one who did the swap and let Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) believe Beth was dead.

Thomas knew about the secret but didn’t want the truth to come out. When Emma learned the truth, she was attempting to tell the truth when Thomas took off chasing her, running her car off the road.

Unfortunately, Emma died in the accident. Xander blames Thomas for her death, and it appears that he is back to avenge her.

Xander will make waves for Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful

Currently, Thomas believes that he and Hope are endgame. With Liam out of the picture, he has been courting her despite her insistence that things are nothing more than sex.

In the cliffhanger, Thomas pulls out a ring and proposes to Hope. However, whether it was a daydream or the real thing is unclear.

When Xander catches wind of the romance-esque relationship between Thomas and Hope, he will likely be blindsided. How could Hope forgive the man who kept the truth about Beth being alive from her? A daughter she grieved and lost time with that she will never get back.

It will be interesting to see where Xander lands, especially with no family in town and no way back in at Forrester. He didn’t disclose why he was back in Los Angeles, especially after years of being away after the massive scandal.

Be sure to tune in to find out how Xander’s accusations go against Thomas and if Emma’s death will be avenged.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.