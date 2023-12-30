Who is Xander on The Bold and the Beautiful? Here’s what you need to know

The Bold and the Beautiful brought back a familiar face when Xander (Adain Bradley) showed up in Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) office.

He hasn’t been on-screen since 2019 – after he was looped into the Beth baby swap storyline and fired from Forrester. Xander returned to London, while Zoe (Kiara Barnes) remained in Los Angeles.

Xander’s reappearance will cause issues for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), but first, Finn will wonder how dangerous his brother-in-law could be.

The reason behind Xander’s return has yet to be revealed, and so far, Finn is the only person who knows he’s in town.

After being fired by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from Forrester, he isn’t exactly chomping at the bit to be seen.

Here’s what you need to know about Xander on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Why did Xander come to Los Angeles?

When the character of Xander was brought onto The Bold and the Beautiful, it was because he was hired at Forrester with the help of his cousin, Maya (Karla Mosely).

He began to get close to another intern, Emma (Nia Sioux). Not long after that, his ex-girlfriend, Zoe, arrived in town, reconciling with Xander and leaving Emma in the dust.

Why does Xander warn Finn about Thomas?

In reconciling with Zoe, Xander gets looped into the Beth baby swap, which causes even more stress on the Forrester intern.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) daughter, Beth, was stolen at birth. The couple was led to believe she died, but instead, the baby girl was adopted out to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who had no idea the little one was Kelly’s half-sister. She was named Phoebe, after Steffy’s twin sister, who died.

The loss of their daughter caused distance between Liam and Hope, allowing Thomas to move in on his lady love.

When Xander learns that Beth is alive and she is the baby everyone knows as Phoebe, he wants to tell Hope and Liam the truth. Emma is also in the know at this point, which leads her to attempt to notify the grieving parents of the truth.

Thomas got wind of her intentions and chased her down, running her car off the road and causing her death. Xander felt incredibly guilty about not stepping up and telling the truth, which ultimately led to Emma being run off the road.

Xander kept quiet for fear of what Thomas might do to him or Zoe. However, the truth is eventually revealed, costing Xander his internship.

Now he is back in Los Angeles, and it seems to be because he wants justice for Emma after being gone for four years. The timing coincides with Thomas and Hope’s budding romance, which makes things even more interesting.

Will Xander be Thomas’ downfall?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.