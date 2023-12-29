The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Xander’s return, Finn is rattled, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that another short week is ahead for the CBS soap.

With the Eric (John McCook) storyline moving slightly slower, there is a juicier one brewing.

This week saw the return of Xander (Adain Bradley) and a rehash of what happened to Emma (Nia Sioux) at the hands of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

The cliffhanger of Thomas’ proposal to Hope (Annika Noelle) left fans wondering what would happen next, especially with Xander back in town.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is Xander’s doctor – likely meaning he will stick around Los Angeles for a while.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Xander’s return stirs up plenty of trouble

After discovering his new doctor was married to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Xander was happy to sing like a canary.

He never had the chance to tell the truth about Thomas and his part in Emma’s death. Once Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) fired him and Zoe (Kiara Barnes), he returned as fast as possible to London.

However, after Finn recently had to step in during a confrontation between Steffy and Thomas, what Xander had to say rattled the doctor.

Despite knowing he had a troubled past, Finn hasn’t been privy to everything Thomas has done.

Xander’s return to Los Angeles will turn things upside down — just in time for February sweeps.

Eric’s recovery

While Ridge spent much of this week worrying about his dad, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers didn’t get to see Eric.

Spoilers tease that there is a setback with his recovery, leading to more concerns about whether Eric will ever be himself again.

It seems things won’t be as cut and dry as Eric is cured, so expect some uphill battles and guilty feelings to come.

Thomas and Hope

Hope has clarified that she is living in the moment regarding things with Thomas. She enjoys their time together, but for her, it’s just sex right now.

However, despite saying he understands, Thomas proposes to Hope, and the fallout of that occurs next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

And with Xander back and knowing what he does, we can’t help but wonder what his part in this will be.

Will Hope accept the proposal to keep everyone out of their business, or will she decline and send Thomas into a tailspin? Or is it all just a dream?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.