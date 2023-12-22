The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Eric’s recovery and Steffy’s questions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that a Christmas miracle will fill the Forrsters and Logans with hope and concern.

For weeks, viewers have been led to believe that Eric (John McCook) could be dying. While the actor has kept mum throughout it all, some hints indicated he may be retiring from the show.

However, now that he is breathing on his own, there is reason to celebrate this holiday season — with some caution.

And as the holidays approach, the number of episodes for the next two weeks will be smaller.

Because of the Christmas holiday falling on Monday and a preemption, there will only be three new episodes airing next week. But don’t worry, that doesn’t mean any less drama.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Eric’s recovery

Friday’s show shared a Christmas miracle — Eric could be weaned off the ventilator. However, it didn’t go as planned.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric’s recovery concerns some of the Forresters and Logans.

He could barely speak, only able to get “merry” out before he seemed excited.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are worried about Eric. He agreed to the surgery despite Eric not wanting medical interventions, and he coded on the table.

However, Finn (Tanner Novlan) assures his in-laws that there is no need to be overly concerned, and he is okay with Eric’s progress thus far.

Steffy versus Hope — again

Here we go again, The Bold and the Beautiful fans!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are back at it.

This time, though, their confrontation has nothing to do with Liam (Scott Clifton).

Steffy wants to know Hope’s intentions with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). He is head-over-heels in love with her, but does she feel the same?

When Steffy warns Hope about not playing with Thomas’ heart, it seems it gets back to her brother.

Thomas has some things to say to his sister about what she said to Hope about their relationship, but Finn is there to let him know it won’t be tolerated.

As mentioned above, it’s a short week for The Bold and the Beautiful. Monday and Friday are preempted, leaving only three shows to air before year’s end.

Be sure to tune in daily, so that not a moment of the soapy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.