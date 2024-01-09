The Bold and the Beautiful’s Annika Noelle celebrates milestone as Hope Logan

Hope Logan is a fan favorite on The Bold and the Beautiful.

She is the daughter of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon Sharpe.

The role is played by Annika Noelle, who stepped in and made it her own. She took over for Kim Matula after she vacated the role she had held for five years.

It was a seamless transition, and viewers appear to love and accept Annika in the role – even with her various romantic pairings.

A significant milestone happened for Annika this week regarding The Bold and the Beautiful.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s been six years since Annika Noelle was hired as the new Hope Logan.

January 8, 2018, was the first time viewers saw her on-screen, but she began taping her scenes in November 2017.

Annika Noelle celebrates six years as Hope Logan

Her on-screen anniversary as Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful happened this week.

Annika Noelle shared an Instagram post to commemorate the anniversary, writing, “6 years as Hope Logan 💙 Thank you @boldandbeautifulcbs.”

Throughout the six years, Annika has been given some intense material. From the believed loss of her daughter Beth to Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) with her, she has put her tears and emotions into every storyline she’s had.

Another big deal was her father, Deacon, walked back into her life after being in prison for many years. That brought more complications, but they have built a relationship. However, his entanglement with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) may have changed that for good.

Hope Logan’s history on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan was born to Brooke and Deacon, but it wasn’t supposed to happen. Deacon was married to Bridget (Ashley Jones), the daughter Brooke shares with Eric Forrester, when the Logan matriarch fell pregnant.

There has been an ongoing rivalry between Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for years. They are the younger versions of their mothers, Brooke and Taylor (formerly Krista Allen). The mothers battled over Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and the daughters over Liam (Scott Clifton).

Currently, Hope is involved with Thomas. This shocked viewers because she was the object of his obsession for months. He kept the truth about Beth from her and became dangerous enough to run Emma’s (Nia Sioux) car off the road, causing her death.

Annika Noelle stepped into the role of Hope Logan six years ago, and she hasn’t looked back since. Some cast members have become family to her, including Katherine Kelly Lang, Ashley Jones, and Jennifer Gareis.

The Logan family’s love carries over into real life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.