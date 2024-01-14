The Bold and the Beautiful’s John McCook teases retirement plans

John McCook is setting the record straight about his retirement plans.

The Bold and the Beautiful star, who has been on the CBS soap since its inception in 1987, had viewers wondering if his run would end in 2022.

Eric Forrester is the show’s patriarch, and his recent health ailments had some people worried that the actor would leave the show because there’s no way anyone else but John could fill that role.

Luckily, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) approved Eric’s life-saving surgery at the last minute. Now, he’s on the road to recovery, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he’ll be heading home soon.

John and the show’s cast did a great job staying quiet about Eric’s fate. They teased dramatic episodes filmed and even hinted there may have been a funeral.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, it seems John isn’t ready for all that – at least not yet.

Will John McCook retire from The Bold and the Beautiful?

Speculation about John McCook possibly retiring from The Bold and the Beautiful came as his character had major health issues. His daughter, actress Molly McCook, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her dad working at the CBS soap.

However, that was just a special moment, not an indication of what’s to come.

Speaking to Soaps.com, John addressed the possibility of retirement from The Bold and the Beautiful.

He told the publication, “From my point of view, I’ll be working right up until they drag me out of here.”

John also said, “I joke that one day, they’re going to have to call my wife and say, ‘Come get him!’ because until I can no longer remember lines or have some kind of physical limitation, I have no reason to stop working!”

What’s next for Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Eric is still working on recovering from surgery in the hospital. He’s been getting daily visits from RJ (Joshua Hoffman), and most recently, Luna (Lisa Yamada) was there too.

Spoilers revealed there will be a sweet father-and-son moment between Eric and Ridge next week. The latter has felt guilty after seeing his father’s recovery going slower than anyone hoped. However, Eric will surely flourish once he is back in his element.

And plenty of Forrester drama is happening to keep the family busy. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will deal with the fallout of telling Hope (Annika Noelle) the truth, and Zende (Delon de Metz) is causing issues for RJ and Luna.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.