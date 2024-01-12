The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas rattles Hope, good news for Eric, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that tough decisions need to be made following a confession.

Friday’s episode featured Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) telling Hope (Annika Noelle) the truth about the night Emma (Nia Sioux) was killed.

Several things were left out of the initial report about the night the Forrester intern died, and with Thomas admitting he didn’t stop to help, Hope is left horrified by his actions.

More scenes of Eric (John McCook) are shown, as his Christmas miracle has led to a slow recovery.

Some backburner characters will pop back up next week, too.

Here’s what The Bold and the Beautiful fans can expect next week.

Fallout from Thomas’ confession

While Thomas may not have murdered Emma, he did contribute to her death by chasing her down to stop her from getting to Hope.

His confession to Hope at the cabin may make things dicey between the pair, as he’s hoping for marriage, and she isn’t all in. Could this be the straw that broke the camel’s back, leading her to end things with him?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been championing her brother’s innocence as Finn (Tanner Novlan) questions Thomas’ involvement with Emma’s death. He heard Xander’s (Adain Bradley) version of events, and given his knowledge of Thomas’ temper, he seems to think there’s more to the story.

Will Steffy allow her brother to come between her and Finn, or will she realize how dangerous her brother is?

Zende continues to taunt RJ

If viewers thought Zende’s (Delon de Metz) attempt to woo Luna (Lisa Yamada) was bad, they haven’t seen anything yet.

He’s sour over RJ (Johsua Hoffman) being the “golden child” and getting the opportunities he believes should be his. Now that Zende wants Luna, he is determined to get her.

Look for another sleazy move to happen where Luna is concerned, and don’t be surprised if she isn’t as opposed to things as she should be.

More The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Eric has spent weeks in the hospital, yet only RJ and Luna have been there to see him onscreen. However, it looks like he will be going home next week.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) shares a moment with his dad but is filled with guilt over his condition, as he was the one who made the call about the surgery.

The slow recovery will bother Ridge, and he must grapple with the decision and its aftermath.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) will be back next week, too. They have been sidelined for a while, but spoilers tease they find trouble.

Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.