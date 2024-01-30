Who is Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful may have just hinted at one of the juiciest storylines in a while.

Much focus has been on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle), but things are changing.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) arrived onscreen for no real reason, but the writers had a plan.

It was thought that early hints indicated Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) could have been Luna’s father after he and Poppy (Romy Park) spent a memorable night together decades ago.

Even RJ (Joshua Hoffman) seemingly picked up on that, pushing Luna to ask Poppy about her father.

But after a recent conversation at Forrester between Luna, Poppy, and Finn (Tanner Novlan), there are other options for who might have fathered Luna.

Could Finn be Luna’s father?

Heavy speculation is that something happened when Poppy lived with Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Jack (Ted King). It was a year before Luna was born — a point made during their conversation.

Poppy was close to Finn during that time, with her being the fun aunt. The doctor knew he was adopted, so he would have deduced Poppy not being his biological aunt.

Was there a one-time affair between the two?

And let’s be honest, The Bold and the Beautiful has written crazier things.

Could Jack be Luna’s father?

The writers have already made it known that Jack wasn’t faithful to Li in their marriage.

Finn is biologically his son, despite him telling Li they were adopting a stranger’s baby. Jack and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) had an affair, resulting in Finn’s birth, and he raised him with Li.

Could Poppy have been sleeping with Jack while staying with them? Li’s aggression toward her sister has been over-the-top, or so it seemed. Perhaps she suspected something between her sister and her husband.

Viewers haven’t seen much of Jack in a while, and this would be the perfect time to bring him back onscreen.

There are plenty of questions regarding where Luna fits into the equation, especially after a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful showed Poppy waiting for Finn to get off the phone.

Will she ask him to keep quiet about their rendezvous? Could she hope he won’t tell Luna anything else about that time? This could affect her potential relationship with Bill should the revelation occur that Luna’s father is Finn or Jack.

Be sure to tune in daily, as this will likely be a huge part of February sweeps.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.