The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Bill Spencer Luna’s father?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers may have picked up on the not-so-subtle clue that Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) may have a history.

They ran into each other while Luna (Lisa Yamada) and her mom enjoyed lunch.

Bill seemed to think Poppy looked familiar, though she staunchly denied knowing him. However, the look on her face said otherwise.

When Luna initially debuted, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that she had connections to Los Angeles.

And while most expected it would be Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), that may have been too obvious.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could there have been a connection between Poppy and Bill?

Is Bill Spencer the father of Luna?

There was debate over whether Luna’s father may have been the doctor Poppy had an affair with. However, after Li told Finn that Luna didn’t even know who her father was, that all but confirmed that it’s likely Bill Spencer.

And it isn’t even that shocking. Look at how things came about with Bill being the father of Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). Since Wyatt and Darin have bid The Bold and the Beautiful farewell, there is plenty of room for a Spencer daughter.

It seems this is the perfect time to spice up the storylines, and adding Bill and Poppy together could be just what the show needs to up the entertainment.

Bill mentioned spending a lot of time in San Francisco, where Poppy and Luna are from. That seemed to make Poppy even more uncomfortable, making the possibility of Bill and her having a one-stand that more believable.

Is Li the only threat to Poppy in Los Angeles?

For a while, viewers were led to believe that Li would be the issue Luna and Poppy would face while in Los Angeles.

Now, it seems that isn’t the case.

Bill isn’t one to give up, and now that Luna knows he spent time in San Francisco, she may start asking questions. Since she doesn’t know who her dad is, this could be the start of a paternity story.

Adding Luna to the Spencer family would surely rile things up. Another Spencer with a Forrester could be an exciting twist. She and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) appear to be getting serious, and with her help on Eric’s (John McCook) final collection, she is an integral part of Forrester.

Do you think Luna is Bill’s daughter?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.