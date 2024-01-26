The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thope gets closer and Luna wants answers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that talk of forever loves is the name of the game.

February sweeps begin next week, which means the daytime drama will pull out all the stops to keep viewers entertained.

As the situation between Poppy (Romy Park) and Bill (Don Diamont), so does the speculation that he could be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) dad.

With everyone so happy now, drama is likely around the corner.

Part of that will be an upcoming storyline for Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna seeks answers

After RJ (Joshua Hoffman) planted the idea that Bill could be her father in her mind, Luna seeks answers.

She’s never known who her father was, and now that she sees the connection between her mom and Bill, questions are racing through her mind.

It would be just like the writers, bringing in a character and tying them into an on-screen family. They did it with Flo (Katrina Bowden), making her a Logan.

Hope and Thomas

Things between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) currently hang in the balance.

He wants to move to the next step immediately, but she is still hesitant about where their relationship is at.

Thomas loves her and only her — which she could never get from Liam (Scott Clifton).

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) learn about Thomas’ proposal to Hope. This won’t go over well, and when Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are filled in, they are unsurprisingly on Brooke’s side.

Hope isn’t interested in hearing the negatives, and she continues to move closer to Thomas the more everyone pushes her to walk away.

Zende wants Luna despite her being with RJ

Expect another attempt to woo Luna from Zende (Delon de Metz).

He isn’t giving up on trying to swipe his cousin’s girl, and by the end of the week, she will be the one mediating as RJ and Zende go toe-to-toe.

It seems Luna isn’t too swayed by Zende, as the week ends with a romantic night at the beach house for her and RJ that goes off without a hitch.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.